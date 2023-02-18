Pat Cummins Himself Surprised After Taking Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel; WATCH

Axar Patel was on the course towards a big inning and it needed an excellent catch from the Australian skipper Pat Cummins to dismiss the in-form left-handed batsman. Todd Murphy bowled a fuller delivery and Axar tried to hit it but Cummins had some other plans. The 29-year-old managed to stick to the catch as Australia put an end to Axar's brilliant knock.

Pat Cummins took a blinder to dismiss Axar Patel

Axar Patel scored his second Test half-century on the trot as he alongside Ashwin put together a solid partnership to restrict the Australian bowlers from taking wickets at regular intervals. Pat Cummins who is considered to be a great athlete on the field was at the receiving end of another exemplary fielding effort.

Axar was batting on 74 and as Murphy bowled a juicy fullish delivery he tried to slog it off towards mid-on where a certain Cummins was standing. The skipper put his hands on the up and grabbed the ball as it stuck to his hand like an adhesive. Cummins was in complete shock as Axar also looked in disbelief. India was bowled out for 263.

The hosts were on the verge of a shambolic collapse as the famed batting line-up crumbled under pressure as Nathan Lyon ran riot at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But Axar Patel and R Ashwin took the charge and forged a 114 runs partnership to bail out the Men in Blue.

Australia is leading by 62 runs as the visitors lost the solitary wicket of Usman Khwaja and will be looking to pile up runs when day 3 begins in Delhi on Sunday. People started reacting to the catch on social media as it could turn the tide in the visitor's favour in this match.