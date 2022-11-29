Pat Cummins Hits Back At Langer Over 'cowards' Remark, Responds To 'too Woke' Criticism

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has hit back at former head coach Justin Langer over the latter's recent remark, where he criticised the players for leaking out dressing room conversations to the media. Langer had called the players "cowards" for leaking information to the press. Cummins has now responded to Langer's comment, saying that there are no cowards in the Australian team and nor there ever will be. Cummins further added that he is very proud of his team and of what they have achieved in the past 12 months.

"There’s no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever. I’d probably never disclose private conversations. I think it’s disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn’t really affected our team. I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we’re really proud of the last 12 months, how we’ve fronted up, the way we’ve played, the way we’ve conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high," Cummins said.

Langer had told BackChat Podcast that everyone in the Australian team was being nice to his face but were leaking information to the media behind his back. He went on to say that half of the things that were making the papers were not even true.

"Everyone was being nice to my face, but I was reading about this stuff and half of it, I swear to God and on my kids' lives, I could not believe that is what was making the papers. A lot of journalists use the word 'source'. I would say, change that word to 'coward'," Langer told BackChat Podcast.

Australia vs West Indies: As it happened

Australia are all set to play West Indies in a two-match Test series starting November 30. The first match is slated to be played at the Perth Stadium from November 30 to December 4. The second Test is scheduled to he held at the Adelaide Oval Stadium from December 8 to December 12. Cummins has already announced Australia's playing XI for the first Test, which includes Scott Boland and Marcus Harris in the mix.

Australia XI for first Test: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Image: AP