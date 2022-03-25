Pat Cummins Lauds Australia's Batting Unit After Winning Test Series 1-0 Against Pakistan

In the recently concluded series between Australia and host- Pakistan, the visitors have defeated the host by 1-0. The series was an important one from the historical point of view as it is for the first time that Australia has won the series in the last 24 years on the Gaddafi Stadium. It is also pertinent to note that this was the first test series played by Australia on the Pakistani soil after 2009 terrorist attack of Srilankan team.

Lauding the brilliant effort of the Australian team, the recently appointed skipper Pat Cummins gave credit to his team's batters. Pat Cummins who was seemingly impressed by the first innings batting of the Australian squad, said, "In the first innings the way we batted, the way we put ourselves in front was fantastic. Thought if we bowled to our potential it was enough. Was kind of weird that the trend of the game was that the first couple of wickets were hard to get, once it got 30-40 overs-old."

Pakistan vs Australia

After the first two games in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in a draw, both teams came against each other in Lahore's Gaddafi stadium. In the first innings, owing to the brilliance of Khawaja who missed his century by just 9 runs, the team registered a good total of 391 runs. Steve Smith and Cameron Green also contributed with a half-century each. Meanwhile, the Pakistani team could not reach till Australian score as the team clustered before scoring 300 runs.

Usman Khawaja, who missed his century in the first inning, made sure he scores it this time as he registered 104 runs whereas his left-handed batting partner amassed a good resistant half-century. Pakistan was given a target of 351 runs by Australia. On Day 5 of the third Test in Lahore, Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul and skipper Pat Cummins' three-wicket haul aided Australia bundle out Pakistan for 235 and winning by 155 runs.

Pat Cummins was adjudged Man of The Match as the bowler took 5 wicket-haul and a 3 wicket haul in the first inning and second inning respectively. Both the teams will be locking their heads now in the One Day series commencing from March 29.