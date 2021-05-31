Pat Cummins Makes Fans Emotional After Reunion With Pregnant Partner Becky Boston: WATCH

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was no stranger to controversies. However, multiple franchises reporting bio-bubble breaches proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India's flagship T20 tournament and the season was ultimately suspended on May 4. In the midst of India's growing health crisis, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced the daunting task of sending overseas campaigners back to their respective countries. The IPL-bound Australians had to wait for a considerable amount of time before being permitted to return home. After a roller-coaster ride, the Aussies have finally reconciled with their families.

IPL news: Fans delighted as Pat Cummins and Becky Boston reunite

Star Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. While most foreign players made their way back to their homes, the Australians were unable to do so because of the blanket ban imposed by their government on all passengers travelling from India. This is why, the Australian cohort was forced to take refuge in Maldives, before flying Down Under. Moreover, they also had to remain in quarantine after landing in Australia, before being allowed to return to their homes.

While the situation was traumatic for the cricketers, it must have been so for their families as well. The scenario would have been a stressful one for Pat Cummins and his partner Becky Boston as they are expecting their first child. After being away from each other due to the aforementioned reasons, the couple finally reunited after the fast bowler completed his quarantine in Australia. A video of the two meeting recently surfaced online where the soon-to-be parents were seen warmly embracing each other in joy. Popular sports journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey shared the video on her Twitter account and captioned it as 'video of the day'.

Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels! pic.twitter.com/YA3j98zJId — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 31, 2021

Pat Cummins girlfriend: A look at the player's stunning love story

The champion cricketer's fiancée Becky Boston hails from Yorkshire, England. While the two cricketing nations share a fierce rivalry in the sport, it did not stop the two from falling for each other. Boston is often seen supporting the pacer from the stands during his cricketing assignments. The couple got engaged in 2020 after dating for six years.

In a conversation with Herald Sun, Becky Boston had revealed that Cummins' proposal took her by surprise. The Australian international had chosen a picnic spot to propose to his partner for marriage. She revealed that the pacer took out a bottle of champagne and got down on one knee before popping the question. Boston admitted she was overwhelmed by the romantic gesture.

Pat Cummins house info

Pat Cummins, along with his interior designer fiancée Becky Boston, had bought a sumptuous house in Sydney worth a staggering $9.5 million (i.e. approximately INR 69 crore). According to sources, the couple splurged the whopping amount for a beautifully revived Victorian manor home in Bronte. It is a beachside suburb in Sydney, New South Wales. As per a Daily Mail UK report, the splendid property features five bedrooms, a large backyard and a pool. The stunning villa is situated on a 670 sqm block.

Pat Cummins girlfriend - Becky Boston pregnant with first child

Pat Cummins IPL 2021 journey

The Australian speedster was a key member of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL 2021. The 28-year-old featured in all seven matches for the team before the league's postponement. With 9 wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.83 along with a blistering half-century with the bat, Cummins emerged to be one of the top performers for the Eoin Morgan-led side.

The franchise however has faced a major blow as according to the latest Pat Cummins IPL 2021 news, the bowler is going to give the second phase of the tournament a miss. The Sydney Morning Herald recently confirmed that star pacer Pat Cummins has announced his unavailability for the IPL 2021.

IPL news: The second phase to kickstart in the UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had officially announced that the remaining games of the IPL 2021 will be completed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. The announcement of the same was made on the tournament's official Twitter handle.

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q3hKsw0lkb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Pat Cummins house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Becky Boston Instagram