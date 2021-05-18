Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Give Solid Reply To Cameron Bancroft's Recent Allegations

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft, who was involved in the infamous Sandpapergate scandal, recently made some startling revelations on the ball-tampering row which took place in 2018 in Cape Town. In an interview with The Guardian on May 15, Bancroft claimed that the investigation around the incident might not have been complete and that some of the players possibly escaped the hunt, thus hinting at the involvement of Australian bowling group consisting of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Now, all the aforementioned bowlers have come out and issued a statement to the Australian public and defended their integrity that has been questioned by journalists and past players. The statement that is addressed to the Australian public reads, "We pride ourselves on our honesty. So it's been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players in recent days in regard to the Cape Town Test of 2018.

The statement further said, "We have already answered questions many times on this issue, but we feel compelled to put the key facts on the record again:

We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands

And to those who, despite the absence of evidence, insist that 'we must have known; about the use of a foreign substance simply because we are bowlers, we say this: The umpires during that Test match, Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, both very respected and experienced umpires, inspected the ball after the images surfaced on the TV coverage and did not change it because there was no sign of damage.

"None of this excuses what happened on the field that day at Newlands. It was wrong and it should never have happened.

We've all learned valuable lessons and we'd like to think the public can see a change for the better in terms of the way we play, the way we behave and respect the game. Our commitment to improving as people and players will continue. We respectfully request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo. It has gone on too long and it is time to move on. Regards Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon," added the statement.

Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident - Heart of the matter

Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to scruff up the ball during the fourth and last Test match of the series at Newlands vs South Africa. The young cricketer later accepted the offense and was handed a nine-month ban. In fact, the then Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner also admitted that they were guilty and subsequently faced a one-year ban from international cricket.

Both Steve Smith and David Warner made a successful comeback to international cricket but lost their leadership roles. Bancroft also made a return to the Test team but couldn't perform well which resulted in him being dropped. The 28-year old last played for Australia in Ashes 2019.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM