Pat Cummins Names One Australian Player Who Will Have 'huge Demand' At Next IPL Auctions

After the recently-concluded India vs Australia T20I series, star Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummins has named all-rounder Cameron Green as one player who is likely to gain a tremendous amount of traction at the next IPL auctions. Having opened the batting in the absence of veteran star batsman David Warner, 23-year-old Green smacked 61 runs off just 30 deliveries in the first T20I before scoring another 52 runs (21 balls) in the third and final match of the series.

'Green will have huge demand at IPL auctions': Cummins

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, pacer Pat Cummins said, "You can't really blame anyone for going in [the IPL]. He's (Green) going to have huge demand on him wherever he plays. Decisions will be made, there's a lot of cricket around." With concerns emerging that some players prefer playing in franchise cricket rather than for their national teams, Cummins explained why Cricket Australia requires a proactive approach.

[They] have to be proactive, the world's changing, almost every month now there's new leagues and opportunities popping up around the world," explained Cummins. "We are lucky in Australia that for all of us players and the fans, Test cricket is No. 1. Whenever there's a Test tour on, that's where all of us players want to be."

Having said that, Cummins admitted that things cannot be taken for granted. "We can't take it for granted that will always be the case. Maybe [it's] the way we structure contracts, manage different players because unfortunately, or fortunately, it's the reality of the world," explained the 29-year-old.

Cummins explains importance of workload management

Since workload management has emerged as a serious issue amongst cricketing players with some of them also announcing their retirement from one of the formats, Pat Cummins explained the importance of consciously making an effort to not burn out stars like Cameron Green.

"It's one of my first thoughts whenever I bowl him is we don't want to burn him. Think it's been a huge win from the medical side of things to have him play as much cricket as he has over the last couple of years, fortunately, he can fall back on his batting even if he's not bowling," added Cummins.