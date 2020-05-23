Pat Cummins Says Australia Will Be Ready For The Home Series Against India Later This Year

Star Australian pacer Pat Cummins says he is ready for the eagerly anticipated bilateral series against India on home soil. Cummins was a part of the Australian squad that had lost the four-match Test series 2-1 Down Under in the 2018-19 season. By the virtue of that win, India also registered their maiden Test series win on Australian soil. India also went on to register their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia as well.

'We will be ready': Pat Cummins

"I think we will be ready for them this time. Everyone's a little more experienced this time because obviously we've got a couple of class batters back in the side and someone like Marnus has played a bit more and done brilliantly. So I feel like we are in a better position," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

Australia was without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. In 2019, the duo staged a comeback into the Australian lineup, and the Australian side also has Marnus Labuschagne, who had a brilliant 2019-20 season. During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Australia at home for the first time in a Test series. In the four-match series, Pujara scored three centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney and was the backbone of India's 2-1 series victory. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, both India and Australia have said that they are looking forward to playing a Test series later this year.

India tour of Australia 2020

India is scheduled to tour Australia between October 2020 to January 2021 for Test, T20I as well as ODI series. The T20I series will be played as a dress-rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place from October-18 to November 15. The Test series will be played after the end of the T20 cricket's showpiece event. India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil.

It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

