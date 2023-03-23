Pat Cummins Opens Up For The First Time Post His Mother's Demise: 'Been Tough Few Weeks'

Australia captain Pat Cummins has opened up for the first time regarding the phase when he lost his mother and also told how tough were the final few hours he spent with her. Cummins led the Australian team touring India for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series but the Aussie captain had to leave for home in the mid-series due to her ailing mother.

Cummins said: 'It's been a tough few weeks'

There was a lot of mystery behind Pat Cummins's sudden departure from the series but now for the first time, Cummins has opened up about the phase while speaking on Fox Sports. Speaking about the tough phase the Aussie captain said, “It's been good to be home and spend some precious time with family and Mum. And yeah had a really good send-off for her last week. It's been a tough few weeks.”

Australia faced a lot of criticism after they faced humiliating defeats against India in the first two Tests at Nagpur and New Delhi. While further opening up on the incident Cummins said that his game was never affected due to his mother.

"I think the actual playing part was the easiest part. You're busy doing something that you love. Knowing that Mum and Dad were back home watching when I was playing so yeah kind of manageable but I think it was pretty clear that I needed to get home and be with family. Once I got home was back to being a normal kind of family member and son rather than the other job", Cummins said.

After Australia's humiliating defeat in the second Test, they faced a lot of criticism from critics and cricket experts. Leaving all this Cummins had to go home for the sake of his mother. There were also questions put up about Pat Cummins's tactics and captaincy skills.

Speaking on the criticism Pat Cummins said, “India’s such a foreign place unless you’ve been over there and experienced those spinning wickets and they were extreme conditions it’s really hard to get a feel for how it’s going."

“Of course, there are things we wish we did differently and maybe approached differently. So some of the commentaries were pretty easy to put to one side and it’s part of the role there’s always different things going on in anyone’s personal lives this was obviously a big one for me", Cummins said.

The Australian players were seen wearing black armbands while playing the fourth Test at Ahmedabad and paid tribute to Pat Cummin's late mother. The final Test ended in a draw and at last Team India took the series by a margin of 2-1.