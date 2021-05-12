Pat Cummins, Other Australian Stars Pledge More Support For Indian Covid-19 Fight: WATCH

Australian cricketers have been extremely vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. From spreading awareness to making generous donations, the Aussie players are doing everything in their power to help India amidst these testing times. Recently, the likes of Pat Cummins and Brett Lee came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 by making hefty donations.

Steve Smith, Ellyse Perry among other Australian cricketers urge people to help India amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Now, Australia's leading men and women cricketers have come together to share a powerful message by throwing their support behind UNICEF Australia's India crisis appeal. On Wednesday, UNICEF Australia's Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and uploaded the video of the same. The video features Aussie cricketers like Steve Smith, Ellyse Perry, Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Alyssa Healy, Mike Hussey, Meg Lanning, Josh Hazlewood, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Allan Border and Rachael Haynes.

The aforementioned cricketers have spoken about how India is going through a deadly pandemic and is recording four new COVID-19 cases every second. They also shed light on the inadequate medical supplies in the country and urged their fans to come together and aid India in these times of crisis. Saying 'India needs us', the cricketers asked fans to join them in helping the country.

Australia’s cricketers are teaming up to share a powerful message we all need to hear.



No one can do everything, but we can all help by chipping in to UNICEF's #IndiaCOVIDCrisis appeal here: https://t.co/PKCi0clPF4 pic.twitter.com/KQZePyupVM — UNICEF Australia (@unicefaustralia) May 12, 2021

Pat Cummins donation for Covid-19 in India

Recently, Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Brett Lee donation for Covid-19 in India

The Pat Cummins donation for Covid-19 also inspired former Australian pacer Brett Lee. Following the footsteps of Cummins, the former cricketer came forward to help India in its battle against COVID-19 as the country grapples with the lethal second wave. The Brett Lee donation was worth 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. Taking to Twitter, Lee thanked Pat Cummins for taking the step as he announced his contribution to the battle against COVID-19 as he remarked that India has always been a 'second home' for him. As per the Morningstar for Currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency data, the value of 1 Bitcoin is equal to INR 41,04,248.84, as of 12:30 PM on April 27.

