Pat Cummins Quells Rumours Of His Unavailability For IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 'I've Signed'

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins is firm on being part of IPL 2022 despite the jam-packed Australian schedule. Cummins was part of the recently concluded 2021 edition of IPL as well, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, however, he did not play the second half of the tournament nor revealed details about his non-participation. With the IPL 2022 mega auction coming up, Cummins availability could bid a war among the franchises.

Pat Cummins clears air on his participation in IPL 2022

Following the completion of the 5th Ashes Cricket Test at Hobart which Australia won, Pat Cummins said that at this stage, he was looking to throw his hat in the ring for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega-auction. He said, "I've signed up for the auction at this stage. I'll probably have a bit more of a think about it before that auction date". As per the report by Cricket.com.au, the Australia Test team will have tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka across the next six months, while a T20 World Cup on home soil will also be played ahead of the 2022-23 home summer.

He added, "At this stage, I plan to do the IPL. I have no advice for anyone else. I think you've got to be aware of workloads, it could be a lot of time on the road, some people manage that better than others, you have to know what you're signing up for. It could be a long-ish winter but the last couple of winters have been quite at home. The traditional tours are still a little way away, it will be bubbles for a little bit longer. Everyone has to be aware of it."

Pat Cummins IPL career

Kolkata Knight Riders made Pat Cummins the then most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament during the 2020 edition of the league. However, Cummins was overtaken by South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹16.25 crore at IPL 2021 auction. Coming to Pat Cummins' IPL career, in 37 matches, the lanky pacer has picked up 38 wickets with the ball at an average of 30.13. With the bat, he has amassed a total of 316 runs so far with 66 not out being his highest score which came against CSK during IPL 2021 Indian leg.