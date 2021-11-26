Pat Cummins Reveals His Approach To Test Captaincy: 'Will Be Different From Past Captains'

Cricket Australia on Friday made the news about Pat Cummins' Test captaincy official with Steve Smith being appointed as his deputy ahead of the upcoming Ashes 2021 series against England. The pacer takes over the captaincy of the Australia Test team from Tim Paine after the Tasmania cricketer stepped down from the position a few days over his role in a sexting scandal.

For Steve Smith, this is the first official leadership position since being stripped of the captaincy after the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. Ahead of the Ashes series 2021 Pat Cummins shares his thoughts on being appointed as Test skipper.

'I'm quite positive. I'll be leaning on everyone': Pat Cummins

Cummins becomes the first Australian bowler since Ray Lindwall in 1957 to captain his side in Test cricket.

Speaking about taking up the captaincy role he said, "It's going to be a real collaborative approach (to leadership). It might look a bit different from the outside compared to captain's of the past, which is great. I'm naturally quite a calm person. I'm quite positive. I'll be leaning on everyone. I'm a big one for empowering individuals to own their role (in the team)".

When been asked about resting from Test cricket, Cummins said, "I very much doubt that I will rest from Test cricket. I have never rested from a game of Test cricket before, so I doubt that will start now".

The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/bM4QefTATt — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 26, 2021

'Honoured to accept this role': Pat Cummins

The pacer had earlier thanked Cricket Australia for appointing him as the Test skipper.

While speaking to Cricket.com.au he said "I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer. I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years. With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly-knit group. This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to."

Pat Cummins' Test Career

Pat Cummins over the years has emerged to be the leader of the Australian pace battery by proving his mettle across formats. The pacer has featured in 34 Test matches for Australia, where he has picked up 164 wickets. His bowling average is 21.59. The Aussie speedster has picked up five wickets in an innings on five occasions in Test match cricket.