Pat Cummins Reveals Innovative Way Australia's IPL 2021 Players Are Training In Quarantine

After the sudden postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), the Australian IPL contingent was moved to Maldives because of the Australian government's earlier travel ban on all passengers flying from India. However, the likes of Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis have finally returned to their home country, where they are currently put in quarantine at a hotel in Sydney. Star fast bowler Pat Cummins recently revealed how the players are managing to train despite being confined in a room.

IPL news: Pat Cummins shares his quarantine training routine

The latest edition of the cash-rich league was suspended after multiple teams, including Pat Cummins' Kolkata Knight Riders, reported a bio-bubble breach. Pat Cummins is currently in self-isolation in Sydney, much like David Warner. However, the situation has not stopped the cricketers from training. The talented speedster recently came live on his YouTube channel and revealed how their trainer gave them an exercise to practice while being in quarantine.

Pat Cummins mentioned that he ties multiple knots on a hand towel until it takes the shape of a cricket ball. Australia's fast bowling spearhead stated that it then helps to practice resistant bowling. Moreover, he also opined that it has been helpful in practising throws. He also added that being a pacer, it also is important for him to work on the core muscles. He suggested that squats and sit-ups will come in handy for a fast bowler. Watch the full live session here -

IPL news: Pat Cummins donation for COVID-19

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins became the talk of the town in India last month after he promised to donate $50,000 to PM-CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19. He revealed that he has "ended up allocating his donation" to UNICEF Australia. Cummins took to social media on Monday, where he revealed that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet -

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Why was IPL 2021 suspended?

The latest season of the cash-rich league has been no stranger to controversies. While several fans were apprehensive of conducting competition of such a grand scale amid the COVID-19 health crisis in India, Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI had affirmed that strict SOPs and protocols would be implemented to ensure the safety of all the involved parties. However, the Indian cricket board was forced to health the tournament after 29 matches as franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad reported bio-bubble breaches. However, Cummins is expected to turn out for KKR for the remainder of the IPL 2021, which will take place in the UAE from September-October 2021.

