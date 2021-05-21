Pat Cummins Reveals Simple Breakfast Meal In Quarantine And Person He Misses The Most

Australia's IPL-bound cricketers including Pat Cummins, David Warner among others returned to their home country on Monday after spending their time in the Maldives due to the flight restrictions in Australia. The Australian contingent of 38 members landed in Sydney on Monday after the Australian ban on all the flights coming from India was lifted on Saturday. They are now serving their mandatory two-week quarantine in Syndey hotels before they reunite with their families.

Pat Cummins is also quarantining in a hotel in Sydney. On Friday, the right-arm speedster gave a glimpse of his morning quarantine routine. Cummins took to Instagram and posted a story where he is seen reading the newspaper and enjoying his tea and croissant. Cummins captioned the post, "Quarantine deliver" with a red heart and tagged his to-be Becky Boston. The Pat Cummins girlfriend turning into his fiancee news this year received lot of praises and congratulatory wishes from the cricketing fraternity.

During his IPL 2021 stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations. The Pat Cummins donation for corona also inspired former Australian pacer Brett Lee who donated 1 Bitcoin (INR 41,04,248.84) to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

The champion cricketer's fiancee Becky Boston hails from Yorkshire, England. While the two cricketing nations share a fierce rivalry in the sport, it did not stop the two from falling for each other. Boston is often seen supporting the pacer from the stands during his cricketing assignments. The couple got engaged in 2020 after dating for six years.

According to sportscraazy.com, the Pat Cummins net worth is estimated to be approximately AUD$63 million ($41 million USD). Some of Pat Cummins' net worth comprises his earnings from Cricket Australia as an active Australian cricket player. The aforementioned Pat Cummins net worth also includes his salary from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) through his IPL contract.

Pat Cummins is also said to have a property portfolio worth AUD $3 million ($1.96 million USD) in New South Wales and earns $200,000 AUD ($131,000 USD) from endorsing the world-renowned brand Gillette, according to a 2019 report by Financial Review. According to SportEkz, Pat Cummins earns AUD $550,000 ($359,000 USD) per year as of 2019-20 from his central contract with Cricket Australia.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon recently issued a statement to the Australian public and defended their integrity that has been questioned by journalists and past players after the startling Cameron Bancroft ball-tampering accusations. Here's the Australian bowling group's joint statement.

JUST IN: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc and Nathan Lyon have issued a joint statement following recent reports regarding the 2018 Newlands scandal.



Read here: https://t.co/AQMPtHDjiL pic.twitter.com/jxwjoEbECo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 18, 2021

