Pat Cummins Reveals What He Learned From Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi During IPL 2021

Australia pacer Pat Cummins who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League revealed that he has learned more from the young Indian pacers part of the KKR than they learned from him. The world number 1 test bowler, Pat Cummins in interaction with Mayanti Langer Binny on YouTube channel Players' Lounge talked about his experience of playing in bio-bubble and his learning from the young Indian speedsters like Parsidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, and others.

On being asked that whether he mentors the young Indian pacers like Prasidh Krishan and Shivam Mavi as he is the top bowler of the world, Pat Cummins said, "We have got a great set-up here and it starts from our owners, it's very relaxed, just a great bunch of people especially the fast bowlers we have got (in KKR) 4-5 young guys who have played under 19 cricket started to get a taste of international cricket. Prasidh Krishan debuted for India a couple of weeks ago and they are great to work with. I will learn more of them than they can learn off me."

"The more you play the more you can overthink the game, the more you think you know everything. It's really refreshing to see 18-19 years old just come in and bowl and I think that's as pure as cricket as you will ever see. So I love seeing them, they are always trying new things different slowers balls. They are really free in the way they go about it," added Cummins.

Pat Cummins was having a brilliant IPL both with the bat and ball till the BCCI and IPL Governing Council suspended the tournament till further notice after COVID-19 infiltrated the bio-bubble of various franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders. In the 7 matches played in the IPL 2021, Pat Cummins took 9 wickets and also scored 93 runs with the bat. Pat Cummins was the most expensive buy in the 2020 IPL Auction after being bagged by KKR for a whopping 15.50 crores. It was back to purple and gold for pacer Cummins who picked 12 wickets in 14 games that included a 4-wicket haul in the 2020 IPL season.

'Don't Host ICC T20 World Cup In India If It's Not Going To Be Safe'

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels that the ICC T20 World Cup should be shifted to the UAE amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. While speaking to the Australian daily The Age, Cummins said that if conducting the T20 World Cup in India is going to "drain resources" or "not going to be safe" then the marquee event should be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. Cummins added that it's too soon to say anything but the priority for the cricket authorities should be to work with the Indian government and come up with what's best for the Indian people at these trying times.

(Image Credits: PTI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.