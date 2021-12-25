Pat Cummins Rues Missing 2nd Ashes Test, Says 'I Was Really Angry, Nobody Can Be Blamed'

Australia and England are all set to lock horns in the third Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Boxing Day Test will see the return of Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who missed the second Test of the series at the Adelaide Oval after coming in close contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID virus.

Meanwhile, ahead of making his return, the Aussie Test skipper revealed his feelings on missing the Adelaide Test, on the eve of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday.

As per a report by abc.net.au, while training at the MCG, skipper Pat Cummins said, "I [was] really angry — but I don't know who at. There was no one to blame. Once it became apparent, the state rules, you have to follow them."

Earlier after the first Test match at Gabba, Cummins had gone out with a friend for dinner at a steak restaurant, where a patron at the next table was identified as a Covid-19 positive case. As per the report, Cummins left the restaurant on learning about the positive case and was forced into isolation before he eventually flew home to Sydney on a private plane.

Lucky escape for Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

Cummins also revealed that he had earlier thought that a COVID negative report would allow him to play at Adelaide, but that clearly wasn't the case.

"We knew it might pop at some stage in this series. I didn't think — or hope — it was going to be me. You abide by the protocols, but there [was] hardly any COVID around, so I didn't factor it in at all until the bloke popped up next to me and said he's positive. No one did anything wrong. The poor guy just flew to Adelaide to try and enjoy a couple of days of cricket — I felt really bad for him as well," Cummins added.

The Aussie skipper went on to add that bowlers Mitchell Stark and Nathan Lyon were dining outside in the same restaurant, and had a lucky escape, as they were supposed to meet Cummins. Cummins didn't check his phone for 40 minutes, which prompted Starc and Lyon to lose their patience and sit separately.

(Image: AP)