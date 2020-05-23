Need To Decode Cheteshwar Pujara In Order To Win Test Series, Says Pat Cummins

Star pacer Pat Cummins has said that Australia need to find a way to outlast India's most reliable Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara if they want to get the better of Team India in the four-match Test series that will be played Down Under later this year. Pujara had scored nearly 600 runs when the Virat Kohli-led team India had visited Australia in the 2018-19 season. India went on to win the series 2-1 and by the virtue of that win, it was also their maiden Test series win on Australian soil.

'Got to find a way': Cheteshwar Pujara

"He had a mammoth series for them (in 2018-19). He's one of those players that will take his time, he is in his own little bubble and he doesn't get disturbed by too much. We have got to find a way to outlast him if he bats the way he did last time. There was not too much in the pitch so you couldn't manufacture anything," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying. "So I think we need to take our medicine a bit more and try and outlast him. But we'll wait and see. Hopefully the wickets are a bit bouncier and we have got a few more options," he added.

India tour of Australia 2020

India is scheduled to tour Australia between October 2020 to January 2021 for Test, T20I as well as ODI series. The T20I series will be played as a dress-rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place from October-18 to November 15. The Test series will be played after the end of the T20 cricket's showpiece event.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

