Pat Cummins Seeks Advice On Dishes To Try In Mumbai; Receives Brilliant Response From Fans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins put up a post on social media to inquire about local Mumbai dishes, to which he got some interesting responses from fans. The Australian, who is currently in the city representing KKR in IPL 2022, got all kinds of responses from fans, who seemed excited to give their outlook on must-try dishes.

IPL 2022: Cummins seeks advice of fans for best dishes in Mumbai

Pat Cummins put up a series of tweets on his official handle as he looked to inquire about the dishes to try in Mumbai for dinner.

To my followers in Mumbai, what local dish should I try for dinner whilst I’m here?? — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Below are some of the responses he received from fans:

For a memorable experience, try South Indian dinner at Banana Leaf in Versova Andheri West. Pure vegetarian dishes. End it with a filter coffee.https://t.co/o5GK8FRyzB pic.twitter.com/hHaGi67fAv — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) May 5, 2022

In all honesty Pat, there isn't a traditional Mumbai dish in main course. Most are snacks like bhel, sev puri, pani puri, etc. Closest option you can try is Pav Bhaji. It is really tasty, can be made as per your spice tolerance.

Sharing pic clicked by me.https://t.co/o5GK8FRyzB pic.twitter.com/miw5iT5RSn — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) May 5, 2022

Misal pav or Vada Pav — 𝖒𝖊𝖊𝖙 (@meetSZN) May 5, 2022

After receiving the responses, Cummins also put up a poll on Twitter, having shortlisted three items to try. The three dishes were Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji and Misal Pav. The Australian also included a fourth option of 'other' in case fans had any other suggestions.

Going to put the order through in 10 mins — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

What did Pat Cummins finally decide to eat?

After engaging in a long discussion with his fans, Pat Cummins put up a post to reveal the item he finally had for dinner. He seems to have enjoyed eating Pav Bhaji, having put up a delicious emoji on his Twitter handle.

Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Pat Cummins' stats in IPL 2022

Pat Cummins was one of the few Australian stars who arrived late for the IPL 2022 season, having been selected in the national side for the Test series against Pakistan. The 28-year old has not had the best of campaigns this year, having been dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders side, with Tim Southee playing ahead of the Aussie skipper.

Cummins has just played four matches this season and managed to pick up four wickets. However, he has been extremely expensive, having conceded 190 runs in just 15.5 overs, at an economy of 12.00. While the Australian international has not enjoyed the best of seasons with the ball, he did make an excellent impression with the bat.

Cummins smacked the joint-fastest IPL fifty against the Mumbai Indians. His half-century came off just 14 deliveries, a record he now shares alongside Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul.