Pat Cummins shares IPL journey from Australia to Chennai, bumps into David Warner | Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins on Tuesday shared his entire journey from Australia to Chennai for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Cummins shared a vlog on his official YouTube channel, where he shows his journey from Sydney, Australia to Chennai, India, where his team was based for the first leg of IPL 2021. The video has garnered more than 20,000 views since being shared on YouTube.

The video of his journey from Australia to India begins at his home, where he discusses packing plans with his partner Becky Boston, with whom he is also expecting his first child. In the video, Cummins shows around his house and introduces his "carefree" dog to the viewers. A time-lapse shot completes the packing as Cummins, Becky and his dog leave for the airport to drop the Aussie quickly.

At the airport, Cummins bumps into Australian batting powerhouse David Warner, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo spends some time together before boarding a flight to Dubai. Cummins, who had a 15-hour layover at the Dubai airport, caught up with Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Jhye Richardson, who could be seen enjoying their meals.

"A few months back I’d been planning to launch my own YouTube channel to take you all on my journey to India for the 2021 IPL season. Although circumstances unfortunately changed, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at my experience during the IPL," Cummins wrote on Twitter.

IPL 2021 suspension

Cummins and the rest of the IPL stars had to leave mid-season after the BCCI announced the postponement of IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Cummins' team KKR was first to report COVID-19 infections from inside the bio-secure bubble of IPL, following which few other franchises returned positive cases and prompted BCCI to cancel the league. Before the postponement of the tournament was announced, Cummins had pledged $50,000 to tackle the oxygen crisis in India. Cummins was one of the first foreign players from the IPL to contribute to the crisis in India, which also earned a lot of praise from the general public.

