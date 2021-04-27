Pat Cummins Stars In Heartfelt KKR Video On COVID-19 Crisis In India After Donation: WATCH

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is gripped by a deadly second wave of the coronavirus which has seen the nation face an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to spread awareness and extend their support to the fans. The KKR team 2021 had a special message for the fans addressing the COVID situation in the country and appealing to everyone to follow the necessary guidelines.

KKR come up with heartfelt message for fans

The KKR team 2021 shared an IGTV video on their official Instagram account. The KKR coach Brendon McCullum is seen addressing the struggles that people are going through not just in India but around the world due to the pandemic situation. He further adds by saying that the players are going to try their best to play a brand and a style of cricket that gives the people back home something to look forward to and that they can give a little bit of hope.

The video pays homage to the fans that were always present to support the team and created the excitement of the game before the pandemic. The video appeals to fans to take care of themselves and their families with the utmost priority. The video features KKR members like Pat Cummins, Abhishek Nayar, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna sharing a message to the fans to stay indoors and safe through the pandemic. Recently, the Pat Cummins donation to the PM Cares Fund was another goodwill gesture from the cricketing world.

Pat Cummins donation of INR 37.3 lakh to PM Cares Fund

In a time of dire need, the cricketing world is trying its best to extend a helping hand to those in need. Pat Cummins also joined the effort to make a difference when the Australian cricketer donated approximately INR 37.3 lakh to the PM Cares Fund. particularly to help in providing oxygen supplies for hospitals across India. Pat Cummins announced his donation on Twitter on Monday and urged the people to do the same for which he received praise from the fans.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

KKR might be having a sigh of relief after they won their match against the Punjab Kings. At present, the Knight Riders have climbed to the 5th position of the IPL 2021 points table. The KKR IPL 2021 schedule will see them go against the Delhi Capitals on Thursday, 29 April at 7:30 PM IST The KKR would want to win the match against the DC to secure a playoffs finish on the IPL 2021 points table.

Image Source: ANI