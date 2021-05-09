Pat Cummins Stranded In Maldives Set To Become Father In Spring; Warner Congratulates

Australia speedster Pat Cummins is all set to become a father for the first time as he and his fiance Becky Boston are expecting their first child. Earlier this week, when the IPL was postponed midway, Cummins and the rest of the Australian contingent moved to the Maldives as a transit point on their journey back home. While he awaits to get on the flight to go back to Sydney, there is Becky Boston, Pat Cummins' long-time girlfriend who he got engaged to last year in February, took to social media to announce the couple were expecting the birth of their first child this spring.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Becky shared a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump. Cummins' fiance also expressed that she is looking forward to when the Australia pacer joins them. Becky on her Instagram handle wrote, "Can’t hide this happiness any longer!! ☺️Baby Boston Cummins will be joining us in Spring we are SO excited to meet you!!! @patcummins30"

Following this, Australia opener David Warner was among the many wish Pat Cummins and Becky Boston. Warner commented on the post shared by Becky and wrote, 'wowser congrats awesome news'. David Warner's wife Candice Warner also reacted to this and wrote, Yay this is sensational news. Congratulations to you both".

With nine wickets in seven matches and an emphatic knock of 66 not out vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, Cummins was one of the most successful players in KKR's first half of IPL 2021.

Pat Cummins Calls Australian PM’s Move on Travel Ban 'shocking'

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL has reacted to Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison's decision and statement over banning all travellers from India till May 15. Pat Cummins said that Morrison's comments were shocking and it also added a bit of anxiety for a few of the Aussies over here (India).

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison had announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15, adding that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India. As per a few Australian media reports, Morrison also announced that if any person who had been in India, tried to return home, the person may face jail time.

