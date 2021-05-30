Pat Cummins To Skip IPL 2021 When It Resumes In UAE Despite Multi-million Contract: Report

In what seems to be another puncture to Kolkata Knight Riders' already sinking ship in the IPl 2021, star Australian pacer Pat Cummins will reportedly not return to the franchise once the tournament resumes in September later this year. According to a report in Australia's Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has expressed his intention to skip the IPL 2021 when it resumes in the Middle East later this year. While the bowling all-rounder has not cited any reason explicitly, it could be in the view of his workload management. Moreover, several Australian players could toe the same line considering the bio-bubble fatigue ahead of the T20 World Cup, which for now, is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

"Cummins, despite a multi-million dollar IPL contract, has already said he will not return to the T20 tournament this season," a report in the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The same report also claimed that both, David Warner and Pat Cummins, could also be rested for Australia's tour of West Indies, adding that the CA will decide whether it's in the best mental health interests of its players to spend even more time in a bio-secure bubble. However, Australian players could be inclined towards playing the IPL if in case the T20 World Cup is moved to the UAE, which will also be hosting the IPL 2020, as confirmed by the BCCI.

"CA could decide the IPL will ensure players are fine-tuned for the World Cup, which could also be held in the UAE," the Sydney Morning Herald report reads. As many as 40 Australians, including players and support staff, were part of the IPL 2020 until it was suspended earlier this year.

England players to skip IPL 2021?

Recently, England men's team Managing Director Ashley Giles was quoted by the ESPNcricinfo who confirmed that the England players will not be available for the IPL Phase 2 which now has been announced to take place in the September-October window in UAE. "We have a full schedule. If we go from the end of the fifth Test in September, we are set to leave for Bangladesh on September 19 or 20. We have a full schedule right through including Pakistan and wherever the T20 World Cup is," Ashley Giles had said.

Following the announcement of the IPL 2021 phase 2, the BCCI is looking to talk to the foreign players' respective cricket boards so that they can participate in the IPL 2021 remaining matches. ANI quoted a BCCI source who said that the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and they are happy to host the remaining IPL in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi like last time. The source also added that now the Indian cricket board will speak to the various cricket boards around the world so that the overseas players can participate in IPL phase 2. However, the source also expressed uncertainty over the participation of England and New Zealand players.

IPL 2021 moved to the UAE

The BCCI on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

Before the IPL was suspended, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021. This year's Indian Premier League had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect after a few players were tested COVID-19. They included Sunrisers Hyderabad stumper Wriddhiman Saha, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier, veteran Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, and, Varun Chakravarthy amongst others.



