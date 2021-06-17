Pat Cummins Wins Hearts With Incredible Gesture During IPL 2021 Ft. Shubman Gill

The immense success of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that up and coming Indian cricketers get an opportunity to rub shoulders alongside stalwarts of the game. The same has ensured that players from different countries have gone on to build a strong relationship with each other, which relatively did not happen much before the franchise-based league. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who is a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, recently gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with young Indian opener Shubman Gill.

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill swap their Test jerseys

Both Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill shared the dressing room during the first leg of this year's Indian Premier League as they plied their trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise recently took to their social media accounts to share a snippet from Pat Cummins' YoutTube vlog, where the two cricket stars were seen swapping their Test jerseys. The Australian pacer revealed that the two had earlier planned to do so after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Gill made his much-anticipated debut.

However, the two were unable to do so after the gruelling Test series. Cummins made sure to give the Indian batter his jersey with a special message on it before he flew to the Maldives with the Australian contingment after the postponement of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. While Shubman Gill is expected to play a major role for KKR during the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, Pat Cummins has announced his unavailability citing personal reasons. The IPL 2021 will resume from September 19 in the Gulf country, where the remaining 31 games will be hosted, including the playoffs and the final.

Pat Cummins donation for corona

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who became the talk of the town in India last month after he promised to donate $50,000 to PM-CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19, had then revealed that he has "ended up allocating his donation" to UNICEF Australia. Cummins took to social media, where he revealed that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Here is the Pat Cummins donation for corona tweet:

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

India vs New Zealand WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

Image source: KKR Twitter