Pathan Gives Cheeky Reply To Mark Waugh On Nagpur Pitch; 'It's The Quality Of Bowlers'

Former Indian All-rounder Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Mark Waugh regarding the "hoo-ha" surrounding the Nagpur pitch very recently. Since the pitch was revealed a lot of chatter has come from several former Australian cricketers. They were putting accusations on India of doctoring the pitch.

Irfan Pathan shut down Mark Waugh on Nagpur pitch "hoo-ha"

Irfan Pathan, who is working as a commentator for the Border-Gavaskar trophy explained the situation to Mark Waugh by briefing him through statistics as he reckoned the degree of turn on the first day was the least since 2021 on Indian soil.

“All this hoo-ha about big turn and slow pitch in Australia, especially in the media, look at this stat from first day - 2.9 degrees since 2021. We played against England and New Zealand and last day, it was the least turn. Then what is this hoo-ha about?,' Waugh said.

Waugh went on to further elaborate that he is talking about the inconsistent turn on the Indian surfaces. “It is not how much the ball turns, it is about the inconsistent turn. One goes straight and one spins a little bit. That is when you get in trouble as a batsman.”

Pathan then cheekily replied, “It is the quality of the bowlers!”

The former Australian batsman was very quick as he tried to seize the moment by heaping praises on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. “Yes Jadeja bowled beautifully, stump to stump, great length."

India took full advantage of the home condition as they rattled the Australia bowling lineup with spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja's five-for helped the men in blue in demolishing the Aussie bowling lineup for just 177. Marnus Labuschagne was the top scorer for the visiting side with a well-made 177.

Jadeja has shined with the bat too as his brilliant 66 not out has helped India to amass a massive lead of 144 runs. Axar Patel gave him an able association with his second fifty in Test matches. Earlier Rohit Sharma started the proceedings as his 9th Test ton put India in a commanding position. Debutant Todd Murphy was the peak amongst the Australian bowlers as he picked up five wickets.