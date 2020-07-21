Pathan Reckons India Will Be 'unbeatable' If They Have A Stokes, Yuvraj Pokes Question

Heaping praise on mighty English all-rounder Ben Stokes after his heroics at Manchester, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the Indian team will be unbeatable if they have a 'match-winning' all-rounder like Stokes. The Indian cricketer-turned-commentator's remarks come after Stokes' helped England level the series against West Indies by securing a 113-run victory.

Responding to Pathan's remark, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh questioned if he was trying to say that the Men in Blue don't have any match-winning all-rounder at present. To which Pathan quipped, "Yuvraj Singh has officially retired."

Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match winning all rounder like @benstokes38 #matchwinner — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 21, 2020

Are you saying we don’t have a all-rounder who’s a match winner 😜? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 21, 2020

READ | Ben Stokes Tops ICC All-rounder Charts After Manchester Heroics, Third In Batting Rankings

Bro Yuvraj Singh has officially retired... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 21, 2020

😂 I knew that was coming ! Waise aap bhi kuch kam nahi they ! 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 21, 2020

Recently, the Indian team has missed the services of a complete all-rounder with Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the team due to a serious back injury. However, the Men in Blue have had some notable all-rounders in their squad over the years including the likes of World Cup-winning players like Yuvraj Singh and Kapil Dev.

READ | Ben Stokes Stars For England As Hosts Beat Windies In 2nd Test By 113 Runs, Series Tied

Meanwhile, Stokes has received immense appreciation for his brilliant performance against the Windies in the second Test. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar too stated that the way Stokes played was 'remarkable.' Skipper Joe Root showered praise on Ben Stokes for his ability to come out and play through a range of gears and situations.

Calling him a 'genuine all-rounder', Root said that Stokes possessed the quality to turn around any game in a flash. The England skipper compared Ben Stokes to the cartoon character 'Mr. Incredible', explaining how the all-rounder resembled the character as well as possessed superpowers to display a consistent all-round prowess.

Great comeback by England to win this Test.

This is turning out to be a brilliant Test Series! England have been superb & the way @benstokes38 has played is just remarkable.

It will be a great finale to this Series! Looking 👀 forward to the 3rd Test already!#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/Ck5ZFW3nqP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 20, 2020

Stokes tops ICC charts

As a result of his heroics at the Old Trafford during the second Test against the West Indies, England's mighty Ben Stokes jumped to the number one all-rounder spot in the ICC All-Rounder Rankings on Tuesday. Stokes perseverant 176 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten quickfire of 78 in the second one along with three wickets, not only bagged him the Player of the Match award but also propelled him to the number three spot in the ICC batting rankings.

READ | Joe Root Coins 'Incredible' New Nickname For Stokes After Fresh Heroics Against Windies

READ | Ben Stokes Floors Fans On Twitter With 36-ball Fifty Opening The Batting; Watch Video