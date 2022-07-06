Irfan Pathan Unhappy With Team India's Decision To Rest Virat & Rohit; 'No One Comes Back To Form While Resting'

Team India's squad for One Day international series against West Indies was announced on Wednesday. BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Several senior players including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the series with youngsters getting a chance to prove their mettle in the Caribbean. Ravindra Jadeja will be vice-captain during the series.

India vs WI: Irfan not happy with decision to rest Virat and Rohit for ODI series

However, the decision to rest Virat and Rohit, who are going through a lean patch of form has not gone down well with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan. After the squad was announced, Irfan was quick to post his response to the announcement. Irfan doesn't think that resting players who are not in form is a sound decison.

No one comes back to form while resting… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 6, 2022

India's squad for West Indies ODI series

Two other senior players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have also been rested. Hardik Pandya, who recently made his India comeback following a successful IPL, is also not a part of the side.

Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan, who are not part of ODI squad for the series in England beginning July 12, have been included in the 16-member team for the West Indies tour.

Shubman Gill, who last played an ODI in December 2020, has also got the selectors' nod.

Dhawan, who only plays ODI, had first captained the side during the tour of Sri Lanka last year when the Test specialists were in England.

There has been criticism from some quarters regarding the appointment of too many captains of the Indian team over the past one year with Bumrah, Pant, Rahul, Hardik, Dhawan leading the side due to scheduling and injury issues, and as part of workload management.

All the three games will be played in Port of Spain.

The games in the West Indies are the only ODIs India will play before the T20 World Cup in Australia and therefore, senior players being rested doesn't come entirely as a surprise.

After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

Team India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

(with PTI inputs)