'Pathetic Umpiring': Netizens Lash Out At Match Officials After Sai Sudarshan's Dismissal

The emerging Asia Cup continues to enthral cricket lovers as it has witnessed some exciting matches this time. Pakistan A defeated India A by 128 runs to lift the emerging Asia Cup title. Batting first Pakistan piled up a whopping 352 runs on the board and despite making a good start the Indian team were bowled out for 224 runs. Following the umpiring controversy in the India W vs Bangladesh W series, this match also rocked up by a controversial incident.

3 things you need to know

India A defeated Bangladesh to set up a clash with their archrivals

Sai Sudharshan scored a century in the last game against Pakistan A

India only won the Emerging Asia Cup on a single occasion

Sai Sudharsan's dismissal sparked controversy in the Emerging Asia Cup final

Opener Sai Sudharsan looked in great touch and played a couple of good shots to show his intent at Premdasa Stadium. But his vulnerability to the short ball got exposed as Arshad Iqbal used the opportunity to send him to the pavilion. However, things took an ugly turn when the umpire checked for a possible no-ball.

It was clearly shown that the bowler overstepped while bowling the delivery but the decision stayed that away attracting severe criticism on social media.

Social media hits out at umpires

This is clear No Ball. Sai Sudarshan and Nikin Jose is not out. Why there are no reviews? Third Umpire and On Field Umpire both are sold out😀😀#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #INDAvPAKA #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/jDIHeF97kv — Ajeet Kumar🇮🇳 (@ajeetkr03) July 23, 2023

Clear no ball

Sai sudarshan robbed pic.twitter.com/m4Ywmm0VSL — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) July 23, 2023

Shameful umpiring 😡😡

Sai sudarshan given out on this delivery.

Umpire is doing at it best to defeat India. 🇮🇳#INDAvPAKA pic.twitter.com/RCjs1ALnnn — भानुप्रताप भदौरिया (@bhanu9896) July 23, 2023

The ball that sai sudarshan is hiven out is cleraly a no ball umpire give a quick descision by seeing it twice times @BCCI @CricCrazyJohns @ICC pic.twitter.com/twVCdKLlNh — chaithanya☣️ (@chaitha57242183) July 23, 2023

Big wicket sai sudarshan is gone!

That was clear no ball 🤦‍♂️ — Deepesh Kumar (@Deepesh38458556) July 23, 2023

Sai sudarshan has some serious problem with short balls. He will have to work on it to be successful at senior level.



And yes, it was no ball!#EmergingAsiaCup2023 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/QkpB5bKFNx — Daya sagar (@DayaSagar95) July 23, 2023