'Pathetic Umpiring': Netizens Lash Out At Match Officials After Sai Sudarshan's Dismissal

Social media erupted after Sai Sudharsan appeared to be given an out on a no-ball in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup at Premdasa Stadium.

Cricket News
 
Anirban Sarkar
Another controversial decision rocked the Emerging Asia Cup (Image: Twitter/Asian Cricket Council)


The emerging Asia Cup continues to enthral cricket lovers as it has witnessed some exciting matches this time. Pakistan A defeated India A by 128 runs to lift the emerging Asia Cup title. Batting first Pakistan piled up a whopping 352 runs on the board and despite making a good start the Indian team were bowled out for 224 runs. Following the umpiring controversy in the India W vs Bangladesh W series, this match also rocked up by a controversial incident.

3 things you need to know

  • India A defeated Bangladesh to set up a clash with their archrivals
  • Sai Sudharshan scored a century in the last game against Pakistan A
  • India only won the Emerging Asia Cup on a single occasion

Sai Sudharsan's dismissal sparked controversy in the Emerging Asia Cup final

Opener Sai Sudharsan looked in great touch and played a couple of good shots to show his intent at Premdasa Stadium. But his vulnerability to the short ball got exposed as Arshad Iqbal used the opportunity to send him to the pavilion. However, things took an ugly turn when the umpire checked for a possible no-ball.

It was clearly shown that the bowler overstepped while bowling the delivery but the decision stayed that away attracting severe criticism on social media.

Social media hits out at umpires 

