Pavel Florin's Hilarious Sprint, Grenade Throw Celebration After Taking Wicket goes Viral

From street cricket to international cricket, taking a wicket is a matter of great pride for any bowler. From time to time, players from all around the world come up with a hilarious wicket-taking celebration that fans adore. Be it Riyan Parag's famous selfie celebration after taking catches in the Indian Premier League to Tabraiz Shamsi's magic trick celebration, bowlers all-round the world often come up with their own unique celebration.

Now, a video of a famous Romanian cricketer named Pavel Florin is going viral on Twitter. During European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 2021 match between Banaesa and Bucharest Gladiators, Pavel Florin took South Africa's leg-spinner Imran Tahir's famous marathon celebration to the next level.

Pavel Florin sprints to commentary box after taking a wicket

Pavel Florin on July 24 shared a video of his celebration in which he can be seen sprinting off the field and heading straight to the commentary tower to celebrate his wicket. The incident took place during the 9th over of the Banaesa vs Bucharest Gladiators ECS T10 when Florin came to bowl. At the start of the 9th over, Pavel Florin tossed the ball up inviting the batsman to hit down the ground. The batsman accepted the bait and tried to hit Florin for six over fine-leg. However, the batsman mistimed and the ball was caught by the wicket-keeper.

Following that, Pavel Florin could not control his jubilation and sprinted straight back to the commentary tower and grabbed the microphone, expressing his happiness.

Pavel Florin grenade-throwing celebration

The Romanian cricketer had shared another video on July 20 of the ECS T10. Florin again demonstrated a hilarious celebration. Following taking the wicket, the fielder came to Florin and acted to throw the ball like a grenade i.e the fielder removed the pin of the grenade and handed it over to the bowler and the bowled threw it afar in a different direction. Not only this, both Florin and the fielder went down to the ground just like normal go down to save themselves from the impact of the grenade.

100% Romanian wicket

Excellent catch made by team captain Cosmin Zavoiu#grenade #cricket pic.twitter.com/iYJtPnQiUs — Pavel Florin (@PavelFlorin13) July 20, 2021

Netizens react to Pavel Florin's celebration

