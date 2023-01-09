Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Rohit Sharma's level of cricket has slightly gone down and he needs to pay attention to his form and fitness. Sharma is all set to make a comeback to the national side for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. He was out of cricketing action since November 2022 after he suffered a thumb injury during the ODI series against Bangladesh. Sharma will be seen leading the Indian team in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, which will work as a preparation for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pathan said that Sharma must regain his form for the Indian batting lineup to look more solid. Pathan called Sharma a great player and a fantastic captain but added that he needs to pay more attention to his form and fitness. The Indian skipper has not been in the best of forms for the past several months, which has also impacted the team's overall performance.

"Absolutely, his level has gone down slightly, based on his standards. He is an amazing batter. The five centuries he scored in the 2019 World Cup, he batted amazingly well. He will have to probably remember that and regain his form. When his form comes back, this Indian team which is getting ready for the 50-over World Cup, you will not get a more solid team than India, especially in these conditions where the World Cup is going to be played," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"He will come back refreshed. Hopefully, he will come with preparation. He will have to regularly pay attention to his fitness and form and he will do that. He is already a great player, there is no doubt about that. There is one thing about the captaincy, he is a fantastic captain of this team. He will manage this team very well and extremely easily but two things - he needs to give a lot of attention to his form and fitness," he added.

Rohit Sharma in 2022

Sharma's form in the past few months has declined significantly as he has been unable to score runs with the same consistency as before. In 2022, Sharma played a total of 39 matches for India and scored just 995 runs at an average of 27.63. His average for India dropped below 40 for the first time since 2012. The 35-year-old did not score a single century in the previous year and registered just six half-centuries in all formats.

