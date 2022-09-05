PayTM Replaced As Title Sponsors Of BCCI's Home International And Domestic Tourneys

Global payments and technology company Mastercard replaced India's mobile payment app company PayTM as BCCI's title sponsors for all international matches at home as well the domestic tournaments.

The change was imminent after PayTm had elaborate discussions with the BCCI mandarins on transfer of sponsorship rights.

"Mastercard will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home grounds, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India," a press release stated.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: "Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a stepping stone towards making India a strong international side." Secretary Jay Shah on his part said: "We are in for an exciting period in Indian Cricket as we have Australia and South Africa coming over for white-ball series before the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year."

"Domestic cricket has a packed calendar with the return of the Duleep Trophy and a full-fledged Ranji Trophy season. The 2022-23 season will witness a lot of action across age groups and I am confident that this will be an enriching partnership." Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been Mastercard's ambassador for over four years, added,"I am thrilled that Mastercard is sponsoring all the home cricket matches of the BCCI, and especially the domestic, junior and women’s cricket. The Ranji and junior players of today will play for the country tomorrow and continue to embody the pride of 1.3 billion Indians."