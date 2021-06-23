PBCC Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks, Dhaka Premier League 2021 Preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers will clash in Match 77 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka and is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on Wednesday, June 23. Here is our PBCC vs GGC Dream11 prediction, PBCC vs GGC Dream11 team, PBCC vs GGC best team and PBCC vs GGC player record.

PBCC vs GGC match preview

The Prime Bank Cricket Club have showcased stunning form in the ongoing Dhaka T20 competition. After having played 13 games in the tournament, the side have lost only three games so far. Moreover, they are comfortably placed at the second spot on the points table. The Prime Bank Cricket Club have emerged as one of the favourites to clinch the championship title this year, and a victory in the upcoming contest will make them the table toppers.

The Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, occupy the fourth place on the standings. They have won seven out of their 12 matches in the league. A victory against the in-form Prime Bank Cricket Club could do wonders for their confidence. The forthcoming encounter will feature some of the most exciting cricketing talents of Bangladesh cricket, thus making the clash a highly-anticipated one.

The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 2021 is available on the DSport channel in India. Moreover, the PBCC vs GGC live streaming will also be available on the YuppTV app and website. For the PBCC vs GGC scorecard and updates, fans can keep a check on the social media accounts of Bangladesh Cricket along with its official website.

PBCC vs GGC weather report

The conditions in Dhaka do not seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. While a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match, there also are chances of rain interrupting the contest during the second innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius during the fixture and the wind gusts will be around 15 km/h as per Accuweather.

PBCC vs GGC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen have been scoring runs as the tournament has progressed, however, bowlers have also had their say when it comes to picking up wickets and stopping the run flow. Going by today's weather conditions, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition to a low total.

PBCC vs GGC injury and availability update

Prime Bank Cricket Club will miss the services of star batsman Tamim Iqbal for the remainder of the season. The southpaw has been ruled out of the competition because of a knee injury. The team has taken to their social media accounts to share the news with their fans.

Tamim Iqbal will miss the remainder of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20 due to knee injury. Have a speedy recovery and hope you feel better soon! 🙏🙏#PBCC #WeBustOursToKickYours pic.twitter.com/W7P6zvfceF — Prime Bank Cricket Club (@Prime_BankCC) June 18, 2021

PBCC vs GGC player record

While Prime Bank Cricket Club will take the field without Tamim Iqbal, they have proven players of the format on their side like Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun and Mustafizur Rahman. Whereas, the Gazi Group of Cricketers will rely on Mahedi Hasan and Soumya Sarkar.

PBCC vs GGC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - M Mithun (VC), A Haque

Batsmen - S Sarkar, M Haque, R Talukdar

All-rounders - Mahmudullah (C), M Hasan, N Islam

Bowlers - M Rahman, N Ahmed, N Hasan

PBCC vs GGC prediction

As per our PBCC vs GGC Dream11 prediction, PBCC will come out on top in the fixture.

Note: The PBCC vs GGC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBCC vs GGC Dream11 team and PBCC vs GGC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Prime Bank Cricket Club Twitter