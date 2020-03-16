PBCC Vs GGC Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Dhaka Premier Division Match Details

The Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020 is being currently played in Bangladesh. Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers are competing with each other in the 5th match of the tournament. The PBCC vs GCC match is being played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

PBCC vs GGC live telecast in India: PBCC vs GGC live streaming

You can catch the PBCC vs GGC live telecast in India on the BCB Live channel on YouTube. You can catch the PBCC vs GGC live streaming on FanCode app. To stay updated with the PBCC vs GGC live match scores, you can visit the official website of the BCB.

PBCC vs GGC live match preview

Prime Bank team have some promising players with the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Alok Kapali, Mustafizur Rahman in their squad. The Gazi Group also have some prominent names in the form of Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque and the Under-19 CWC winning skipper Akbar Ali. The team batting first will have an advantage if we consider the pattern in the last few games. Pacers will come into action as they will get some purchase from the pitch with the new ball.

PBCC vs GGC live match: Prime Bank Cricket Club Squad

Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Nazmul Islam, Rakibul Hassan, Rubel Mia, Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Kazi Kamrul Islam, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Tariqul Islam Ali Wahid, Amit Mojumder.

PBCC vs GGC live match: Gazi Group Cricketers Squad

Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Zakir Hasan, Akbar Ali, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Rakibul Atik.

IMAGE COURTESY: BANGLADESH CRICKET TWITTER