PBCC Vs KSKS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 Game

Match 61 of the Dhaka Premier League is all set to take place between the Prime Bank Cricket Club and the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity on Wednesday, June 17. The match is set to take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting from 8:00 AM (IST). Here’s the PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction, PBCC vs KSKS scorecard and the PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 team before the match.

PBCC vs KSKS match preview

The Prime Bank Cricket Club and the Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity are currently at the 1st and 8th position of the DPL points table respectively. Prime Bank Cricket Club has registered eight wins and two losses from 10 matches played in the tournament so far. They played their previous fixture against Brothers Union which they won by 6 wickets under D/L method.

Match Tied (Mohammedan Sporting Club won the super over).#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/I0PmtPvUrf — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 16, 2021

On the other hand, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity has registered four wins and six losses from 10 matches played so far. They played their previous fixture against Mohammedan Sporting Club which they lost in one-over eliminator after the match ended in a tie. While Prime Bank Cricket Club will start as favourites, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity will look to upset the table toppers.

PBCC vs KSKS weather report

The conditions do not look good as there will be cloud cover during the match with thunderstorms expected later in the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, the teams might not get to play full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PBCC vs KSKS prediction.

PBCC vs KSKS player record

For PBCC, Tamim Iqbal and Shoriful Islam will hold the key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, KSKS will look up to Jahurul Islam and Khaled Ahmed to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 team

PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction

As per our PBCC vs KSKS prediction, PBCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PBCC vs KSKS player record and as a result, the PBCC vs KSKS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 team and PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

