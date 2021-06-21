PBCC Vs MSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 Game

Prime Bank Cricket Club are set to face Mohammedan Sporting Club in the upcoming fixture of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Monday, June 21. The match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting from 6:00 PM (IST). Here’s the PBCC vs MSC Dream11 prediction, PBCC vs MSC scorecard and the PBCC vs MSC Dream11 team before the match.

PBCC vs MSC match preview

This match is a Day-Night encounter in the Super League stage and both teams will be hungry for a win. The Prime Bank Cricket Club lost their previous fixture against Sheikh Jamal by 7 wickets and needs to win this upcoming fixture to keep their chances alive of making it to the knockout stage. The team will be without Tamim Iqbal who will miss the remaining tournament due to injury. Mohammedan Sporting Club, on the other hand, lost their previous match to a very strong Abahani Limited by 60 runs and will also be eager to bounce back with a win. With both teams needing victory, this should be a fiercely contested match.

PBCC vs MSC weather report

The conditions will cloudy during the start of the fixture and will continue to be the same as the match continues. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PBCC vs MSC prediction.

PBCC vs MSC player record

For Prime Bank Cricket Club, the performance from Mohammad Mithun and Shoriful Islam will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Mohammedan Sporting Club will look up to Irfan Sukkur and Abu Jayed to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

PBCC vs MSC Dream11 team

PBCC vs MSC Dream11 prediction

As per our PBCC vs MSC prediction, PBCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PBCC vs MSC player record and as a result, the PBCC vs MSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBCC vs MSC Dream11 team and PBCC vs MSC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

