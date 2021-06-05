PBCC Vs MSC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club will face each other in Match 18 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur with the match scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 5. Here is our PBCC vs MSC Dream11 prediction, PBCC vs MSC Dream11 team, PBCC vs MSC best team and PBCC vs MSC player record.

Both teams are flying high in the tournament with Prime Bank Cricket Club currently on the second spot, while Mohammedan Sporting Club are third on the table. Prime Bank played their previous match Shinepukur Cricket Club while they won by 3 wickets, while Mohammedan Sporting defeated Partex Sporting Club by 6 wickets. Both teams will look to keep the unbeaten run intact and the winner of the match will hope to take the top spot on the points table if other results go in their favour.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Points table (After 2nd Round)#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/UTLv11K295 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 3, 2021

The conditions will be cloudy with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the PBCC vs MSC Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Prime Bank Cricket Club will be looking forward to Tamim Iqbal and Nayeem Hasan doing really well and help the team take the top spot on the points table. Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, will want Irfan Sukkur and Shakib Al Hasan to do well with bat and ball in the upcoming match. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

As per our PBCC vs MSC Dream11 prediction, PBCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PBCC vs MSC player record and as a result, the PBCC vs MSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBCC vs MSC Dream11 team and PBCC vs MSC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

