PBCC Vs PAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Dhaka Premier League T20

Match 22 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Prime Bank Cricket Club and the Partex Sporting Club on June 7. The 22nd match in the 4th round is set to take place at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar, starting from 1:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the PBCC vs PAR Dream11 prediction including the player record and the PBCC vs PAR Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club and the Partex Sporting Club are currently in the 4th and 12th position of the DPL points table respectively after the 3rd Round. After playing 3 matches in the tournament, the Partex Sporting Club are yet to register their first win. On the other hand, the Prime Bank Cricket Club have won 2 out of their 3 matches and will be the favourite team due to the inclusion of players with international experience

PBCC vs PAR player record

From the PBCC team, Tamim Iqbal will be a favourite pick as a batsman due to his international experience. Playing as an opener for the PBCC team, Tamim Iqbal can score big runs for the team. Mustafizur Rahman will be a definite pick for the fantasy team since he took 5 wickets in the last match against the MSC team.

From the PAR team, captain Tasamul Haque is expected to be a favourite pick due to his all-round ability. He can score points through his batting while also taking wickets when needed. All eyes will also be on Abbas Musa due to his batting prowess as an opener for the team.

Probable Playing XI for PBCC vs PAR Dream11 team

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Tamim Iqbal (c), Anamul Haque (wk), Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Mithun, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Raqibul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Partex Sporting Club: Abbas Musa, Sayem Alam, Tasamul Haque (c), Shafiul Hayet, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Jaynul Islam, Shahbaz Chouhan, Nihaduzzaman, Shahadat Hossain

Captain and Vice-captain selection for PBCC vs PAR best team

Captain – M. Rahman

Vice-captain – T. Haque

The favourable PBCC vs PAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – A. Haque, D. Ghosh

Batsmen – T. Iqbal, R. Talukdar, A. Musa

All-rounders – N. Islam, Nihaduzzaman, T. Haque (VC)

Bowlers – M. Rahman (C), Shoriful Islam, S. Hossain

In the PBCC vs PAR opener, the Prime Bank Cricket Club are expected to have the upper hand in the match. This caters to the PBCC vs PAR scorecard from the previous matches in the Dhaka Premier League. The PBCC vs PAR opener can see the PBCC team gain the 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Image Source: PBCC Twitter

Note: The PBCC vs PAR dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The PBCC vs PAR dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered only as a means to get informed and entertained.