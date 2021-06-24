PBCC Vs PDSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 2021

The Prime Bank Cricket Club will take on the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in a group stage match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on June 24, 2021. Here is our PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dhaka T20 League 2021: PBCC vs PDSC preview

Among the best two teams of the Dhaka T20 2021, the Prime Bank Cricket Club and the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will go up against each other on Thursday, June 24. Currently, at 2nd place on the table, the Prime Bank Cricket Club have managed 11 wins, three losses and two draws so far in the tournament. They will come into this encounter on a two-match winning streak. Just behind them at 3rd place, with eight wins and three losses, the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having lost their last game to the table toppers, Abhani. The PBCC vs PDSC scorecard from their last match saw Prime Bank win by a close 3-run margin.

PBCC vs PDSC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has generally been a bowling friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 100-110 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match so we can expect an uninterrupted game. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 83% humidity and 92% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

PBCC: Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (c & wk), Mohammad Mithun, Rakibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

PDSC: Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Sharifullah, Kamrul Islam, Farhad Reza (c), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque

PBCC vs PDSC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Saif Hassan, Nahidul Islam

Vice-Captain – Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Saif Hassan and Shoriful Islam will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen – Imran Uzzaman, Rony Talukdar, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain

All-rounders – Fazle Mahmud, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Sharifullah, Shoriful Islam

PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Prediction

According to our PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 prediction, PBCC are likely to edge past PDSC and win this match.

Note: The PBCC vs PDSC player record and as a result, the PBCC vs PDSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 team and PBCC vs PDSC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter