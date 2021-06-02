PBCC Vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club will face each other in Match 9 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur with the match scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 2. Here is our PBCC vs SCC Dream11 prediction, PBCC vs SCC Dream11 team, PBCC vs SCC best team and PBCC vs SCC player record.

PBCC vs SCC match preview

Prime Bank Cricket Club has already made a winning start to the tournament and will look to keep the momentum going. The team defeated Gazi Group Cricketers by 7 wickets following fine bowling and batting effort. Mustafizur Rahman and Nayeem Hasan both picked up two wickets, while Tamim Iqbal scored 46 runs to guide the team to victory. Shinepukur Cricket Club on the other hand, lost their first match against Mohammedan Sporting Club by 3 wickets. They will look to put the loss behind and win this match to get the season back on track.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Second Round#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/VUdJugxGly — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 1, 2021

PBCC vs SCC weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the PBCC vs SCC Dream11 prediction a tough one.

PBCC vs SCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PBCC vs SCC player record

Prime Bank Cricket Club will be looking forward to Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal extend their fine performances and help the team climb the points table. The Shinepukur Cricket Club, on the other hand, will want Tanzid Hasan and skipper Towhid Hridoy to do well with bat in the upcoming match as well. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

PBCC vs SCC Dream11 team

PBCC vs SCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PBCC vs SCC Dream11 prediction, PBCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PBCC vs SCC player record and as a result, the PBCC vs SCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBCC vs SCC Dream11 team and PBCC vs SCC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Prime Bank Cricket Club / Twitter