PBKS 2021 Jersey Launch With Changes Reminds Fans Hilariously Of Virat Kohli; Here Is Why

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise has revealed their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Tuesday, March 30, they took to their social media platforms and shared a 36-second video of their new red and golden-cladded jersey. Remarkably, the PBKS 2021 jersey is reminding many fans of Virat Kohli’s early years in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

PBKS 2021 jersey reveal, watch video

Fans hilariously compare PBKS 2021 jersey with RCB’s

Punjab Kings took to Twitter and shared a much-awaited snippet of their IPL 2021 jersey. While some fans praised the change, several of them hilariously compared it with the jersey of the RCB franchise from the earlier seasons of the tournament. Many Punjab Kings fans responded with pictures of Virat Kohli in his red and golden RCB jersey in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the most hilarious responses to the Punjab Kings’ latest post on the microblogging site.

Lots of similarities with RCB jersey. I see even the helmet colors have changed to golden like RCB. — Amit Mittal (@amitspurlink) March 30, 2021

That's the old RCB Jersey , with Karnataka flag colours !! — à²¨à²‚à²—à³‡à²¨à³‚ à²—à³Šà²¤à³à²¤à²¿à²²à³à²² ! (@BHARATH_H_RAJU) March 30, 2021

Abd to vk - dekh RCB liteðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/mgnCAMVWCW — Aam Expert (@EinMann45978258) March 30, 2021

PBKS full form

On February 17, i.e. a day prior to the IPL 2021 auction, the Punjab Kings franchise revealed their new name and team logo on their social media accounts. Here is a look at their new name and logo for the IPL 2021 season.

PBKS full form, watch video

Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal ðŸŽº

swagat karo #PunjabKings da ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘‘ðŸ¤©#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule and players

The PBKS franchise retained 16 of their stars, including captain KL Rahul and star attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran from their previous edition squad. Here is a look at their entire 25-member squad for the upcoming season.

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

A look at PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

RCB players 2021 details

On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

A look at RCB players for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

