PBKS 2021 Jersey Launch With Changes Reminds Fans Hilariously Of Virat Kohli; Here Is Why

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise has revealed their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Tuesday, March 30, they took to their social media platforms and shared a 36-second video of their new red and golden-cladded jersey. Remarkably, the PBKS 2021 jersey is reminding many fans of Virat Kohli’s early years in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
ð“ð¡ðž ð°ðšð¢ð ð¢ð¬ ð¨ð¯ðžð«! âŒ›March 30, 2021
Reveal kar rahe hain assi, saddi new jersey ðŸ‘•ðŸ˜#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zLBoD0d5At
Punjab Kings took to Twitter and shared a much-awaited snippet of their IPL 2021 jersey. While some fans praised the change, several of them hilariously compared it with the jersey of the RCB franchise from the earlier seasons of the tournament. Many Punjab Kings fans responded with pictures of Virat Kohli in his red and golden RCB jersey in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the most hilarious responses to the Punjab Kings’ latest post on the microblogging site.
old rcb. pic.twitter.com/NrhHjQa43IMarch 30, 2021
Lots of similarities with RCB jersey. I see even the helmet colors have changed to golden like RCB.— Amit Mittal (@amitspurlink) March 30, 2021
That's the old RCB Jersey , with Karnataka flag colours !!— à²¨à²‚à²—à³‡à²¨à³‚ à²—à³Šà²¤à³à²¤à²¿à²²à³à²² ! (@BHARATH_H_RAJU) March 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
Abd to vk - dekh RCB liteðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/mgnCAMVWCW— Aam Expert (@EinMann45978258) March 30, 2021
On February 17, i.e. a day prior to the IPL 2021 auction, the Punjab Kings franchise revealed their new name and team logo on their social media accounts. Here is a look at their new name and logo for the IPL 2021 season.
Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal ðŸŽº— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021
swagat karo #PunjabKings da ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘‘ðŸ¤©#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb
The PBKS franchise retained 16 of their stars, including captain KL Rahul and star attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran from their previous edition squad. Here is a look at their entire 25-member squad for the upcoming season.
A royal clash to begin with! ðŸ’¥— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 7, 2021
Which match are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤©#IPL2021 #IPLSchedule #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/I2xFMipXHm
On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
