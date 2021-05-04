PBKS Team 2021's Attempt To Woo Fans With New Sponsor Backfires; More Details Revealed

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been currently been postponed with immediate effect due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio bubble. The BCCI in it's statement said that the board does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. Even before the decision to postpone the IPL 2021, the Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings signed GoAir as the team’s official “Airline Partner” for the IPL 2021.

With the tie-up expected to now take place for the remainder of the season or in the next one in 2022, the PBKS team 2021 will not only fly on GoAir but will display the GoAir logo on select team-related marketing collateral, promotions and on its website.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Punjab Kings set to fly with GOAir

The collaboration was to see GoAir having PBKS head-rest-covers on-board its flights as well as selling PBKS merchandise on GoAir’s website www.goair.in through T10 Sports and FanCode. GoAir will be selling the PBKS merchandise – Jerseys and Caps – on-board too. Passengers will be able to book a flight on goair.in or the GoAir mobile app and stand a chance to win 15 PBKS Jerseys.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, said “IPL is undoubtedly the most-watched sports tournament in India and around the world, providing GoAir the perfect platform to connect with millions of people. GoAir is delighted to team up with Punjab Kings as their official airline partner and we wish PBKS emerges a strong contender for the top slot this year.”

KL Rahul injury update

The Punjab Kings had a mixed start to the campaign as the tournament reached halfway stage. However, the team suffered a major blow with regular skipper KL Rahul being diagnosed with acute appendicitis in the middle of the tournament. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer underwent successful surgery for appendicitis on Monday.

The Punjab Kings skipper underwent laparoscopic appendectomy, minimally invasive surgery. The report further stated that doctors are understood to have told the franchise that the cricketer would be able to restart all activity after a week's rest. In Rahul's absence, Mayank Agarwal led the Punjab Kings team in their match versus Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

IPL 2021 points table

Before the IPL 2021 postponement Delhi Capitals following their win over Punjab Kings moved to the top of the points table. Rishabh Pant's led side won six out of the eight matches and have 12 points in their bag. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are second with 5 wins from 7 matches and have 10 points from 7 matches. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who have won five games each and also have 10 points are third due to inferior net run-rate than CSK.

Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth position on the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and three losses from seven games. The defending champions are followed by Rajasthan Royals who grabbed fifth place with 3wuins from 7 matches. The Punjab Kings occupy 6th spot with 3 wins from 8 matches, while the No 7 spot is occupied by Kolkata Knight Riders with 2 wins from 7 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad are sitting at the bottom of the points table with 1 win from 7 matches.

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

PBKS team 2021

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

