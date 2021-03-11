PBKS Team Co-owner Preity Zinta Has Special Message For BCCI Ahead Of IPL 2021

Bollywood actress and PBKS team co-owner Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a special message for the BCCI ahead of the IPL 2021 season as the IPL is being held in uncertain times. The newly rebranded Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kickstart their IPL 2021 season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai on April 12. No team in IPL 2021 will receive a home advantage for any of their games as the play-offs and final will also be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is a neutral venue.

Preity Zinta took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to thank BCCI for hosting IPL 2021 in India this year. "I must say I’m extremely grateful to the @BCCI for making IPL happen in India this year & for taking all precautions to keep everyone safe by keeping only 4 venues 4 each team. Bio bubbles are a Herculean task but together we can & we will work towards a safe n fantastic #IPL2021," wrote Zinta.

However, in a previous tweet, Zinta did admit that it was a strange feeling for teams not to play any of their matches at their home venues. "IPL schedule is finally here & @PunjabKingsIPL starts #IPL2021 in amchi Mumbai then travels to Chennai, Ahmedabad & Bangalore for our league matches. It’s a weird feeling that no teams will play any matches at their home venues & there will be no crowds in the stadiums as of now," added Zinta.

IPL schedule is finally here & @PunjabKingsIPL starts #IPL2021 in amchi Mumbai then travels to Chennai, Ahmedabad & Bangalore for our league matches. It's a weird feeling that no teams will play any matches at their home venues & there will be no crowds in the stadiums as of now. — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 7, 2021

As per the latest IPL schedule, IPL 2021 is scheduled from April 9 to May 30 across six venues. The tournament will kickstart with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As things stand, the other venues for IPL 2021 are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Although the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India has been a serious concern for scheduling such events, Mumbai is still named as one of the host cities. With Maharashtra experiencing a spike of over 13,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, BCCI is expected to closely monitor the situation throughout the course of the tournament. Initially, the tournament is set to be played behind closed doors and the decision over opening stadiums for fans will be taken at a later stage.