PBKS Team Reveal One Thing Which No Other Team Apart From Them Has Done For IPL 2021

There is a significant buzz around the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as the competition is all set to return to Indian after nearly two years. The participating franchises have had to take several precautionary measures in order to ensure smooth functioning amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Apart from adhering to the stringent protocols set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), many franchises have themselves taken several steps on their own to ensure the safety of their players and support staff.

PBKS team adopt unique strategy for the safety of their players

The KL Rahul-led side are currently stationed in Mumbai as they are scheduled to play their initial fixtures in the city. However, several questions have been raised by many considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. In order to ensure a strong bio-bubble, the Punjab Kings contingent has been stationed in a smaller hotel when compared to their counterparts.

The CEO of the Punjab Kings team, Satish Menon, in an exclusive interview with InsideSport, revealed that the decision of choosing a small hotel was undertaken in order to ensure a more secure bio-bubble. He also pointed out how the hotel lift, restaurant and a designated floor have been exclusively dedicated for the franchise. Moreover, he also highlighted the fact that the MCA ground is also just five minutes away from their hotel and hence they do not have to travel a lot for their practice sessions. Menon also confirmed that absolutely nobody from outside the bubble is allowed to get in the vicinity of the players.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021

The swashbuckling opening batsman has emerged to be a top attraction in the Indian Premier League. The southpaw has enthralled the viewers season after season with his power-hitting. The seasoned campaigner is expected to play a major role for the Punjab Kings side as they look to end their championship drought this year. The Chris Gayle IPL 2021 salary is set at â‚¹2 crore.

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

According to the PBKS IPL 2021 schedule, the KL Rahul-led side will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 12 in Mumbai. The PBKS vs RR game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). They will play their 14 league games in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad respectively.

PBKS squad for IPL 2021

PBKS team: KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

Image source: Punjab Kings Twitter