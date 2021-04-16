PBKS Vs CSK Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And All IPL 2021 Match 8 Details

The Punjab Kings will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 8th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 16. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-octane clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The PBKS vs CSK live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings preview

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings side were completely outplayed by the Delhi Capitals in their opening contest of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The wooden spooners will be keen to score their maiden victory of the season as they take on the in-form Punjab Kings on Friday. A win in this encounter will give them much needed confidence at this crucial juncture. Suresh Raina made a thumping comeback with a gutsy half-century against DD and he is expected to play a major role for CSK in their upcoming encounter as well.

Punjab Kings are currently placed third on the points table and they have a significant chance to claim the top position by earning a comprehensive win against CSK. KL Rahul and co. registered a famous win against the Rajasthan Royals in the first game of the season. Rahul showcased stunning form in the encounter and impressed with a stunning knock of 91. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with a lion-hearted performance by scoring 64 runs in just 28 deliveries. The upcoming contest between the two popular IPL teams promises to entertain the viewers, considering their star-studded line-ups.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the day in Mumbai, and there are no chances of rain during the fixture. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the match.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

The wicket at the Wankhede has always been considered as a perfect batting track. The first two fixtures at the venue saw the batters dominating the contest between bat and ball. However, the wicket behaved differently on Thursday surprisingly as the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals batsmen visibly struggled to score runs at a frantic pace. However, PBKS and CSK are filled with some explosive hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Average first innings score: 167 (76 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 39, Lost – 37

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had confirmed in the post-match presentation of the team's opening game that South African pacer Lungi Ngidi could miss their upcoming clash against PBKS due to the mandatory 7-day quarantine period. Jason Behrendorff also will not be available for selection because of the same reason.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

PBKS: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar.

PBKS vs CSK best team: PBKS vs CSK player record

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer in the 13th season of the cash-rich league. While the team failed to make it to the Playoffs, the right-hander finished as the leading run-scorer of the edition. The opening batsman amassed 670 runs from 14 matches with five half-centuries and a ton. For Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis scored the most number of runs last year. The veteran accumulated 449 runs in 13 games.

PBKS vs CSK best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – L Rahul, C Gayle, S Raina, S Curran

Vice-Captain – M Agarwal, N Pooran, R Gaikwad

KL Rahul and Suresh Raina will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 team

Keeper – L Rahul (C), N Pooran

Batsmen – S Raina (VC), C Gayle, M Agarwal, R Gaikwad

All-Rounders – S Curran, R Jadeja

Bowlers – A Singh, M Shami, D Bravo

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction

The Punjab Kings are likely to trump the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The PBKS vs CSK match prediction and PBKS vs CSK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBKS vs CSK Dream11 team and PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Punjab Kings / Chennai Super Kings / Instagram