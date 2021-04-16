PBKS Vs CSK H2H IPL Match 8: Which Team & Players Have Had The Upper Hand Over The Years?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 8 of the IPL 2021 on Friday, April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The PBKS vs CSK live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. While PBKS won a thriller against Rajasthan Royals by four runs, Delhi Capitals trounced CSK by seven wickets.

PBKS vs CSK 2021: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings head to head record

Punjab's stunning win has put them at the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, Chennai, who were comprehensively beaten by Delhi, are languishing at the bottom of the table. KL Rahul's men will look to continue with the winning momentum whereas the MS Dhoni-led side will look to get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table. As Punjab gear up to take on Chennai, here's a look at the PBKS vs CSK h2h record and leading players of the rivalry.

According to the PBKS vs CSK h2h record, it is the Men in Yellow who are clear winners. CSK and PBKS have locked horns on 24 occasions and it is the Yellow Army who edges Punjab 15-9. Moreover, the two sides faced each other twice in the IPL 2020 and both times, CSK came out on top. They won the first game by 10 wickets and followed it up with another 9-wicket win.

PBKS vs CSK 2021: Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

As per the PBKS vs CSK head to head record, it is Chris Gayle who is the all-time leading run-scorer from the current Punjab Kings squad against CSK with 385 runs in 14 innings at an average of 29.61 and a strike rate of 125.81 with three fifties to his name. On the other hand, for CSK, it is Suresh Raina who leads the top-scoring charts for his side in the games against Punjab with 814 runs in 23 innings at an average of 42.84 and a stunning strike rate of 151.58 to go with four fifties and a solitary ton.

As far as bowlers are concerned, no bowler from the current PBKS squad is in the list of leading wicket-takers against Chennai. On the contrary, for CSK, it is Dwayne Bravo who has bagged the most number of wickets against PBKS with the pacer, accounting for 22 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.36 and an economy rate of 7.74. The PBKS vs CSK live match squads feature some of the prominent players in the T20 format, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

