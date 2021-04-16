PBKS Vs CSK Live Stream, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 8 Preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 8 of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The PBKS vs CSK live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at PBKS vs CSK live telecast details, PBKS vs CSK pitch report and weather forecast, PBKS vs CSK live scores info and PBKS vs CSK head to head record.

PBKS vs CSK match preview

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. While PBKS won a thriller against Rajasthan Royals by four runs, Delhi Capitals trounced CSK by seven wickets. Punjab's stunning win has put them at the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, Chennai, who were comprehensively beaten by Delhi, are languishing at the bottom of the table.

KL Rahul's men will look to continue with the winning momentum whereas the MS Dhoni-led side will look to get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table. Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players. This is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

PBKS vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details

For the PBKS vs CSK live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, April 16. For PBKS vs CSK live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The PBKS vs CSK live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs CSK pitch report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium has always assisted batsmen and fans are treated with high-scoring games more often than not. The tracks for the first two IPL 2021 matches that had been played at the venue were absolute belters with an average score of 204 per innings. However, runs did not come easily during Thursday night's game here between Rajasthan and Delhi. The batsmen found it difficult to get going which came as a surprise considering Wankhede's history.

However, PBKS and CSK are filled with some explosive hitters, which is why a high scoring game is on the cards. The pitches have generally improved for batsmen as the games have progressed, which is why the captain winning the toss is going to field in all likelihood. Change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Mumbai weather forecast

The weather during the PBKS vs CSK match will be pleasant and ideal for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (29°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 61-78%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating PBKS vs CSK clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS vs CSK head to head record

According to the PBKS vs CSK h2h record, it is the Men in Yellow who are clear winners. CSK and PBKS have locked horns on 24 occasions and it is the Yellow Army who edges Punjab 15-9. Moreover, the two sides faced each other twice in IPL 2020 and on both occasions, CSK came out on top. They won the first game by 10 wickets and followed it up with another nine-wicket win.

SOURCE: PBKS & CSK INSTAGRAM