PBKS Vs CSK Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch IPL 2021 In US, UK, Canada And WI?

A 'royal' clash awaits fans as the Punjab Kings go up against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2021 on April 16. Scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, the match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Having won their first encounter against the Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting finish, KL Rahul and his PBKS side will be hoping to become just the second team after the Royal Challengers Bangalore to win two games in a row this season.

A win in this game could also take the third-placed PBKS to the top of the table, giving them an early lead in the tournament. On the other hand, MS Dhoni will look to lead CSK to their first win in 2021 and lift them up out of the last spot on the table where they have been since their loss to Delhi. Here is a look at the PBKS vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

PBKS vs CSK live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the PBKS vs CSK live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The PBKS vs CSK live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the PBKS vs CSK live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

PBKS vs CSK US channel

The PBKS vs CSK US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the PBKS vs CSK live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The PBKS vs CSK live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

PBKS vs CSK live stream in West Indies

The PBKS vs CSK live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the PBKS vs CSK live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

PBKS vs CSK in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the PBKS vs CSK match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The PBKS vs CSK live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

Image Credits: IPL website