PBKS Vs CSK Live Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka And Singapore?

Two bigwigs of Indian cricket go head to head as the Punjab Kings take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2021. Starting at 7:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 16, the match promises to be an epic one. While PBKS' sensational bowling landed them a win in Match 4, Chennai struggled to get past the line and went down to the Delhi Capitals in their first game. They are now at the 3rd and last place respectively. Here is how fans from the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore can watch the PBKS vs CSK live telecast in their countries.

PBKS vs CSK live in UAE

With beIN Sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch PBKS vs CSK live in UAE on the beIN Sports 3 channel. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the IPL 2021 live on beIN Sports as well. The PBKS vs CSK live telecast will commence at 6:00 PM UAE time.

PBKS vs CSK Sri Lanka channel

Like India, the PBKS vs CSK Sri Lanka channel will be Star Sports. Sri Lankan fans will also be able to stream the IPL 2021 tournament live on YuppTV, an OTT platform specializing in South Asian content. YuppTV will air its content in Sri Lanka, Australia, Bhutan, Continental Europe (except UK & Ireland), Central and South America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (except Singapore), Maldives, and Nepal. The live action of the match will commence at 7:30 PM Sri Lankan time.

PBKS vs CSK live stream in South Africa

The IPL 2021 will not be a televised event in South Africa. However, interested fans can watch the PBKS vs CSK live stream in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport app or website. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda The PBKS vs CSK live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM as per South African time.

PBKS vs CSK in Singapore live details

Unlike other countries in South/South East Asia, fans in Singapore will not be able to watch the IPL on YuppTV. Instead, they can catch the PBKS vs CSK in Singapore live on the Star Hub platform. SingTel will also broadcast the games live in the country. The PBKS vs CSK game will commence at 10:00 PM as per Singapore time.

