PBKS Vs CSK Matchday Sees MI Vs SRH Clash Gain More Traction On Social Media; Here Is How

The Punjab Kings are all geared up to make it two wins out of two when they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Friday, April 16. The PBKS vs CSK match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM. While fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts over PBKS vs CSK clash, Twitter also saw MI vs SRH trending alongside the PBKS vs CSK hashtag.

MI vs SRH live hogs limelight on Twitter

The MI V SRH live match is all set to take place on Saturday, April 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, the match already started to trend on Twitter following a contest alert post on the Mumbai Indians Twitter handle. According to the information given on the post, fans have been asked to pick up a false statement from the given options with the winner standing a chance to win a prize.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians stand chance to go top of IPL 2021 points table

Going by the current IPL 2021 points table, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are second on the table behind current table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore. After losing the opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians bounced back to win their next match versus Kolkata Knight Riders. The MI vs SRH match presents the Men in Blue with an opportunity to go top of the table. Punjab Kings currently occupy the third spot and will move to the second spot for the time being if they beat bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings.

Some key stats ahead of MI vs SRH battle

Speaking about MI vs SRH head to head battle, both teams have faced each other 16 times with Mumbai and Hyderabad both winning 8 matches each between them. When these sides faced each other in UAE, MI won the first match by 34 runs, while SRH won the return fixture by 10 wickets.

David Warner with 488 runs is the highest run-scorer in IPL matches between MI and SRH, while for Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard with 383 runs is the leading run-getter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

