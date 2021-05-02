PBKS Vs DC Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Punjab Vs Delhi Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

The Punjab Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in the 29th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 2. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The encounter is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The PBKS vs DC live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match preview

The upcoming clash between PBKS and DC is of utmost importance for the two participating teams as they look to accumulate crucial winning points as the competition reaches its halfway mark. The Rishabh Pant-led DC side have been the more dominant team out of the two so far in IPL 2021. The last year's finalists have featured in seven matches so far in this year's IPL and have registered comprehensive victories in five of those games.

The Punjab side, on the other hand, have had a slow start to their campaign. KL Rahul and co. managed to win only two out of their first six matches and are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. This will be the second time the two sides will lock horns in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Their first clash proved to be a high-scoring affair. While PBKS posted an imposing total of 194, DC chased down the total comfortably with 6 wickets to spare in the 19th over itself.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Ahmedabad weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, a partial cloud cover is expected in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, fortunately for the cricket fans, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius during the game.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The strip at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to offer assistance for both batsmen and bowlers. Teams batting second have had an advantage on the surface, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first. The pace bowlers will look to use their change of pace options to make an impact on the surface, whereas the spinners are expected to get a decent amount of purchase. It will not be easy for the batters to hit big shots right from the word go and they will have to get their eye in before attempting to accelerate.

Average first innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2021: 149

PBKS vs DC Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

DC's R Ashwin has taken a break from IPL 2021 and he will not be available for selection for the upcoming contest. Mayank Agarwal, who did not feature in the PBKS vs RCB match on Friday, remains in doubt to participate against DC as well.

DC's R Ashwin has taken a break from IPL 2021 to support his family during COVID-19.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel.

PBKS vs DC best team: PBKS vs DC player record

PBKS captain KL Rahul has led his team from the first this season as well. The batsman was the leading run-scorer of the previous season and has showcased stunning form this year as well. The opener impressed with his knock of 61 against DC when the two teams met for the first time in IPL 2021. In Agarwal's absence and with a fragile middle-order, Rahul's responsibility to score a lot of runs and fire at an impressive strike rate, increases.

The DC openers have been instrumental in their team's success this season. While Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 311 runs from 7 matches so far, Prithvi Shaw has also contributed with 269 important runs. 24-year-old Avesh Khan has been their leading wicket-taker so far. The speedster has claimed 13 wickets from 7 matches in the IPL 2021.

PBKS vs DC best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – P Shaw, L Rahul, R Pant

Vice-Captain – S Hetmyer, D Hooda, S Khan

Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 team

Keepers – L Rahul (VC), R Pant

Batsmen – P Shaw (C), S Khan, D Hooda, S Hetmyer

All-Rounders – L Yadav

Bowlers – R Bishnoi, K Rabada, M Shami, I Sharma

PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction

The Delhi Capitals are likely to trump the Punjab Kings in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The PBKS vs DC match prediction and PBKS vs DC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBKS vs DC Dream11 team and PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

