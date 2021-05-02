PBKS Vs DC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 29 Full Preview

Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to take place between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals. The PBKS vs DC match will take place on Sunday, 2 May and the live telecast will begin from 7:30 p.m. (IST) onwards at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahead of this weekend thriller clash, here’s a look at the PBKS vs DC live stream and telecast details along with the PBKS vs DC pitch report and the head to head record of the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi Capitals are in great form with Prithvi Shaw taking the batting charge. DC have won 5 out of their 7 games and captain Rishabh Pant will look to continue their winning momentum. The Punjab Kings will look to improve their record since they have won only 2 out of their 6 matches.

PBKS vs DC pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a sporting track and is expected to provide assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The teams on this pitch have experienced high scoring games and therefore a score beyond 170 runs will provide a good challenge. In the nice T20 matches played here, sides batting first have won four times whereas chasing teams have won five times.

Absolute class



Wish you were here to for a post-match catch-up with your

The pitch will get better for batting as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. Batsmen might struggle at the start of the innings and may have to focus on keeping wickets. On the other hand, a change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to take the pace off the ball.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will start decreasing during the ending stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 17%.

Have your name and number etched in GOLD



Make the most of offer & get yourself an official only on

PBKS vs DC live telecast

The PBKS vs DC live telecast will see the Punjab Kings take on the Delhi Capitals in Match 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The PBKS vs DC live scores will begin from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The PBKS vs DC live scores can be seen on the Star Sports Network. The PBKS vs DC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

PBKS vs DC head to head record

The PBKS vs DC head to head record has seen the Punjab Kings have a slight edge over the Delhi Capitals. Out of the 27 matches played between them, the PBKS have won 15 matches with the DC winning 12 matches. The PBKS vs DC head to head stands at 15-12 with 0 No Result between them.

