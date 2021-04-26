PBKS Vs KKR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 16 Preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 21 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PBKS vs KKR live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane contest, here's a look at PBKS vs KKR live telecast details, PBKS vs KKR pitch report and weather forecast, PBKS vs KKR live scores info and PBKS vs KKR head to head record.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

Punjab Kings, who started their IPL 2021 campaign, with a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals lost their way as they lost three games on a trot. However, they got back to winning ways on Friday after defeating Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. The Kings will be riding high on confidence after beating defending champions comprehensively. KL Rahul's men would look to emulate their performance from the last game and secure another win.

On the other hand, the Knights are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four losses and a solitary win in five games. After defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening clash, nothing has gone KKR's way as they have lost four consecutive games. KKR's batting has been a major let down and they need their batters to step up and put in improved performances. Eoin Morgan's men will look to secure a win as a loss here will further jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

PBKS vs KKR live telecast and live streaming details

For the PBKS vs KKR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 26. For PBKS vs KKR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The PBKS vs KKR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs KKR pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a sporting track with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. In the six T20 matches here, sides batting first have won three times whereas chasing teams have emerged victorious on three occasions. The average first innings score here is 174 while the average second innings score is 166. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather during the PBKS vs KKR match will be pretty hot. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 41°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (35°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 9-22%. There will be no significant cloud cover during the entire match and fans are in for a fascinating PBKS vs KKR clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS vs KKR head to head record

According to the PBKS vs KKR h2h record, it is the Men in Purple who are clear winners. PBKS and KKR have locked horns on 27 occasions and it is the two-time IPL champions who are ahead of Punjab, 18-9.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM